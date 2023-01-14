3,612 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Shares of GE stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $80.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

