35,340 Shares in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Purchased by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6,049.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,924,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,969,000 after buying an additional 5,828,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,245,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,270 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 496,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 156,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the period.

PGF stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

