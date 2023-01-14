2,299 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $153.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.43.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
