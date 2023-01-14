137,828 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Purchased by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned about 0.27% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FBND stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81.

