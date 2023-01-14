11,518 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Purchased by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,518 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price objective (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.64 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

