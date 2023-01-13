Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 196.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,291 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $105.87. 101,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,852,089. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.19.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

