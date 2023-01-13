Wrapped Everscale One Day Volume Reaches $119,720.69 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $64.55 million and approximately $119,720.69 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,073,037,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,716,847,975 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,072,978,705 with 1,716,788,886 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03475648 USD and is up 7.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $217,926.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars.

