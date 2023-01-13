Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 97 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $242.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

