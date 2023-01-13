Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 274 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE WPC opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.33. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 169.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading

