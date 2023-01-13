Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 264 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Evergy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Evergy by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after buying an additional 855,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 2,320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after buying an additional 418,726 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.