Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 112,783 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 188,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 138,146 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.