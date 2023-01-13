Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys 49,350 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 387.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,350 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 0.9% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

