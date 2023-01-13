Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 399 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 902.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,134,000 after buying an additional 408,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 97.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,063,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,230,000 after buying an additional 328,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 19.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,452,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,127,000 after buying an additional 239,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $97.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

