Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 399 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $97.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

