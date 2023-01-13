Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) PT Raised to GBX 3,150 at Societe Generale

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 2,790 ($33.99) to GBX 3,150 ($38.38) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WTBDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.73) to GBX 3,500 ($42.64) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.62) to GBX 3,100 ($37.77) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,050 ($49.34) to GBX 4,100 ($49.95) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,505 ($42.70) to GBX 3,750 ($45.69) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($36.55) to GBX 3,500 ($42.64) in a research note on Thursday.

Whitbread Trading Up 5.6 %

OTCMKTS WTBDY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.18. 13,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,703. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

