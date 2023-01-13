Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WPM. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.1 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.53. 201,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,749. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. The firm had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 465,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 105,570 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,884,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

