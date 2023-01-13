Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2023

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WPM. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.1 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.53. 201,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,749. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. The firm had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 465,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 105,570 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,884,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.