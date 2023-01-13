Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Hits $34.50 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $34.50 million and approximately $981,248.02 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000889 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00080119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00062464 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00023187 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.