Vow Price Reaches $0.80 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00004218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a market cap of $125.08 million and approximately $513,201.73 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vow has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vow

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

