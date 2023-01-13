Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Price Performance
Shares of NFJ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 222,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,120. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
