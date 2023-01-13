Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NFJ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 222,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,120. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFJ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after buying an additional 47,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 52,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 56,030 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

