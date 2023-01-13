Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Up to $15.17

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.17, but opened at $15.54. Vipshop shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 23,685 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 360,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.