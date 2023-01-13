VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

CIL opened at $39.00 on Friday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $45.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter.

