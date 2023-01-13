Veritaseum (VERI) Market Capitalization Achieves $61.74 Million

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for $28.72 or 0.00144539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $61.74 million and $13,106.12 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00426186 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,960.40 or 0.30102350 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.91 or 0.00928818 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.