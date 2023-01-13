VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRMEW) Stock Price Up 227.1%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRMEW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 227.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. 4,212 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 3,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

VerifyMe Trading Up 52.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

