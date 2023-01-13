Verasity (VRA) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.82 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $28.82 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

