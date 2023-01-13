Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 112,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 404,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,121,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 512.8% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 45,076 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $224.00.

