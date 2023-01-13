Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Clear Investment Research LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 6.6% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after acquiring an additional 721,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,478 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,253,000 after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.