Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,228,000 after acquiring an additional 351,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $214.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $249.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.48 and a 200-day moving average of $206.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

