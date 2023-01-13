USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Hits $0.88 on Major Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $97.77 million and $233,897.57 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00004666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,779.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00646176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00224158 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00064150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001093 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

