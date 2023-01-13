Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $214.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.08.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

