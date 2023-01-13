Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $73,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $214.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.13. The company has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.08.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

