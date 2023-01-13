Ultra Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $62.38 million and $929,130.84 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19896442 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $664,927.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

