Trust Co. of Virginia VA Trims Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 3.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 667.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 15.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.00.

Hershey Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $224.19 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $191.00 and a 1 year high of $242.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.99. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,496 shares of company stock worth $6,457,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.