Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.58.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.57.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

