Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Gap Down to $14.13

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.13, but opened at $13.51. Triple Flag Precious Metals shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 1,496 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TFPM. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,517,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

