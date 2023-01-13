TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.84

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $6.92. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 11,932 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $64.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 24,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $90,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,060,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 66,012 shares of company stock valued at $282,850. 20.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

