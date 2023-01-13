Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 2,386 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
