Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

TORXF traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.26. 32,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,514. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

