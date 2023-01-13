Toncoin (TON) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56.61 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00011529 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.42 billion and $56.61 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00033899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00042250 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00018022 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00235539 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.18969011 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $52,020,410.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.