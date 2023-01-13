TiraVerse (TVRS) Price Tops $0.0000

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One TiraVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TiraVerse has a market cap of $899,152.89 and approximately $0.16 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TiraVerse has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TiraVerse Token Profile

TiraVerse launched on February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. TiraVerse’s official website is tiraverse.com. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TiraVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00000898 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TiraVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TiraVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

