The Graph Price Tops $0.0763 on Top Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. The Graph has a total market cap of $666.38 million and approximately $51.51 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 23% higher against the dollar. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.0763 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,557,496,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,731,625,244 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

