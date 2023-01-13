The Graph (GRT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39.93 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One The Graph token can currently be bought for about $0.0735 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $642.09 million and approximately $39.93 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,557,024,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,731,152,877 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

