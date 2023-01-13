The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,133 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $67,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,912,000 after buying an additional 291,424 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,561,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,606,000 after buying an additional 696,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,993,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.89.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.62.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

