The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Carolyn L. O’boyle Sells 50 Shares

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 50 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $17,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SAM traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.66. The company had a trading volume of 136,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,169. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 167.13 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $470.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.38.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after buying an additional 475,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,787,000 after buying an additional 18,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boston Beer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,006,000 after buying an additional 29,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,750,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.47.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

