Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TER. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Shares of TER traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.14. 1,165,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,034. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $167.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.69 and a 200 day moving average of $88.08.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

