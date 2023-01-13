Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Decreased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

TGT opened at $159.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.78. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.