Synergy Financial Group LTD Sells 410 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Synergy Financial Group LTD lessened its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 653,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 30.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 154,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 76.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 151,441 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 237,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 33,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,741,166. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.77 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $189,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,644.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,423,010 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,558. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

