Synergy Financial Group LTD Acquires Shares of 6,823 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335,089 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,220,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,315. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $54.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49.
