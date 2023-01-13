Synergy Financial Group LTD Acquires Shares of 2,374 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $99.84. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,434. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average of $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $100.03.

