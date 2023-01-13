Synergy Financial Group LTD Acquires 221 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises 1.3% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 270.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 1,623.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.12. 6,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,921. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.69. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $352.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,287,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,287,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,124 shares of company stock worth $39,938,234. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.45.

About Atlassian

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

