Sweat Economy Price Reaches $0.0115 (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $42.41 million and $2.77 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Get Sweat Economy alerts:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,068,773,907 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,701,095,679 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

